From superhero drag to a sense of natural comedic talent

Telly Today highlights for February 25th, Thursday of course…

Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK

This week RuPaul challenges the queens to create show-stopping superhero outfits.

Last week there were so many tears there should have been an orchestra of violins on standby. Let’s hope this week its a bit more cheery.

US Drag Race All Star Raven pops in for moral support and TV presenter Maya Jama joins Michelle Visage and Graham Norton on the judging panel, as Ru decides which queens should lip sync for their lives…

The show drops on BBC Three this evening, where it will be serving up modern drag with a pinch of bitch and a lot of make-up.

BBC Three/BBC iPlayer from 7pm

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: Trisha Goddard

Trisha Goddard joins Piers Morgan to look back at her complex life and career. The star talks about finding out that the man she called dad wasn’t her biological father and how her mother took the secret to her grave.

She opens up on her three failed marriages, her experiences of racism, struggles with mental health and surviving breast cancer.

She also reflects on her TV success, which has seen her present shows on three continents with 40,000 guests and chats about her experiences of dating in her 50s and 60s.

She is best-known to UK viewers for her Anglia Television-based ‘Trisha’ chat show that aired on ITV, and later Channel 5, for eleven years.

ITV, STV and UTV, 9pm

Stand Up and Deliver

For most people, the thought of performing stand-up comedy is a nightmare-inducing act of terrifying exposure. But five plucky celebrities are about to take on the challenge of their lives in support of Stand Up To Cancer.

While professional comedians take years to hone their craft, find their comedy voice and assume a convincing stage persona, our famous faces have just over two weeks to refine their act, before they take to the stage in front of a comedy-hungry crowd.

Five of the UK’s top comics mentor the celebrities through the process: David Baddiel coaches broadcaster and former Communard Reverend Richard Coles, Jason Manford shepherds Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder, Nick Helm guides Tory peer Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, Judi Love drills Love Island star and dancer Curtis Pritchard and Zoe Lyons champions former Coronation Street actor Katie McGlynn.

In this first episode, the five celebrities are thrown in at the deep end as their mentors put them straight on stage to gauge their sense of natural comedic talent – in some cases, very little!

Channel 4, 9pm