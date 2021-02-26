Your Best on the Box choice from ATV Today for Friday, February 26.

Tonight sees the second episode in the first of two new six-part series of Later…with Jools Holland, to air on BBC Two over the coming months.

Filmed at Jools’ creative home – his unique South London recording studio – Jools welcomes another very special guest, who will talk him through their own musical journey, loves, and influences, illustrated by classic clips from the extensive Later… archive.

Plus there will be more unique performances, created especially for the show, as Jools continues to delve into the world of new music.

The series will feature new performances from both established artists and emerging musicians, continuing the eclectic mix the show is famed for.

Later… with Jools Holland, 10 pm, BBC Two.