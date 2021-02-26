The whiff of Britney spreads across the UK

Britney Spears hit the headlines this month, as The New York Times, documentary Framing Britney Spears shocked viewers from all around the world.

“We’ve definitely had a surge of interest in Britney Spears fragrances this month, with five of her most iconic scents peaking in sales. Scents from the Fantasy collection have been amongst our best sellers, seeing an uplift of up to 335% in comparison to February 2019.” – Fragrance expert, Mia Gardner

The new release, which explores the star’s ten-year conservatorship, has triggered a new wave of support for the #FreeBritney movement and has become the most-watched Sky documentary in history.

Since the stateside premiere of the show on February 5th, online retailer, Fragrance Direct, has seen a notable increase in sales from the Britney line.

With an average year-on-year uplift of 155%, the five best-selling Britney fragrances are flying right now, as fans across the UK are keen to show their love to the legendary pop princess.

And clearly smell like her too.

“We’ve also seen a 48% sales increase for the fragrance, Believe, which could be a sign that fans are showing their support to Britney, after watching the new documentary.” – Fragrance expert, Mia Gardner

Here are the five best selling Britney Spears Fragrances this February:

Britney Spears Fantasy – Fruity notes, including red lychee, golden quince and exotic kiwi.

Britney Spears Midnight Fantasy – Sweet and feminine, this is a great perfume for young fragrance lovers. It features top notes of Sour Cherry and Plum, middle notes of Freesia, Iris, and Orchid and base notes of Vanilla, Amber and Musk.

Britney Spears Hidden Fantasy – Hidden Fantasy was inspired by the singer’s love of white florals, vanilla and luscious desserts. The notes include sweet orange, tangerine, grapefruit blossom, verberna, jasmine, stargazer lily, sweet Napolitano cake, vanilla bean and jacaranda wood.

Britney Spears Circus Fantasy – A sweet fragrance which has a floral and feminine scent, featuring top notes of Apricot Blossom, Raspberry and Sugar, heart notes of Orchid, Water Lily and Peony and base notes of Violet, Vanilla, Musk and sweet and woodsy notes.

Britney Spears Believe – Featuring both fruity and floral elements, this is a sweet fragrance made up of Guava and Tangerine top notes, heart notes of Honeysuckle and Linden Blossom and base notes of Patchouli, Amber and Praline.

Information via www.fragrancedirect.co.uk