Online spin-off for The Chase

The Chase EXTRA will be available on the ITV Hub.

The brand new shorts see each of the six Chasers turn quizmaster, setting fans their own set of 10 quiz questions and answers, dropping every Monday at 6pm for six weeks from Monday 8th March 2021.

Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace and Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis will each present an episode, exclusively for ITV Hub viewers.

The quizzing titans will also include their own unique interval – including telling jokes, giving quiz tips or playing a musical instrument.

ITV notes that its 5pm quiz continues to prosper with a record-breaking audience of 5.1m tuning into one edition last November.

The Chase EXTRA is being made in partnership with Gala Bingo and will be available via the ITV Hub www.itv.com and stv.tv.