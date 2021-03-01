Telly Today takes us from the Covid crisis to dumped junk

Highlights for Monday, March 1.

Dispatches

Filmed over four months, this incredibly powerful and personal story provides a unique perspective on life on the NHS frontline. Dr Saleyha Ahsan filmed her own journey through the second wave of the Covid crisis, capturing the pressure and personal tragedies she faced with remarkable intimacy.

Her compelling story is unprecedented, and also includes the unexpected when she has to cope with a surge in patients which includes her own father.

This special Dispatches film also shows the emotional and physical burden faced by friends and colleagues, and how they have come close to breaking point with the psychological toll of fighting to keep patients alive.

Channel 4 at 8pm

The Stand-Up Sketch Show

The variety comedy show featuring some of the best established and up-and-coming comedians in the UK continues with the fourth episode in the current series as more talent shows off their skills in stand-up routines and sketches.

Each comedian tells a story in front of an audience, then performs a surreal live-action reconstruction with tonight’s offering featuring Huge Davies, Felicity Ward, Kemah Bob, Alfie Brown, Bobby Mair, Suzi Ruffell and Iain Stirling.

ITV2 at 10.30 pm

Panorama

Tonight the long-running investigative series turns its attention to illegal fly-tipping, a problem that is increasing across the UK.

With hidden cameras and tracking devices the programme takes a look at where some of the worst kind of household junk – from defunct fridge freezers to roof insolation – ends up, and you may guess it isn’t in a designated tip despite licenced waste companies dealing with the waste.

With increasing red-tape around what can be taken to rubbish dumps, and how many times you can visit more and more people are littering the landscape for the easier option. Panorama talks to the Environment Agency to see what action can be taken to make the UK a green and pleasant land once more.

BBC One, 7.30 pm