RADA Business launches practical, virtual masterclasses for women

Four masterclasses are running in collaboration with a range of organisations and networks to help women have challenging conversations effectively.

“It’s brilliant to launch a new series in line with the 2021 International Women’s Day theme – ‘choose to challenge’. This series celebrates women by aiding them with the tools to break the glass ceiling as they learn how to lead and challenge with confidence.” – Alice Younger, Client Manager at RADA Business

2021’s International Women’s Day takes place on Monday 8 March with the yearly event designed to celebrate female achievements in the social, cultural, economic and political world. The theme of 2021 is ‘choose to challenge’ and encourages women to challenge themselves, and others, with their own thoughts and actions to help create an inclusive world, collectively.

RADA Business, the commercial arm of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, is celebrating International Women’s Day by launching a March Women’s Series, consisting of four practical, virtual masterclasses with their world-renowned tutors.

“We’re dedicated to increasing the leadership capabilities and visibility of women in the aerospace community. This masterclass will enhance our members’ skills around inner confidence – incredibly useful for daily professional interactions within a male-dominated environment.” – Elizabath Seward, Board Member of Women in Aerospace Europe

Each masterclass has been designed to enable women to stand their ground, hold their space and be heard, through effective use of the body, breath and voice. Ultimately, the masterclasses will empower women to challenge themselves – and others – to perform brilliantly at all levels in their company.

Four masterclasses will be launching, taking place across March 2021. The masterclasses are running in collaboration with a range of organisations and networks.

“Our aim with each event is to equip women with the physical and vocal techniques to challenge themselves – by practicing these key behaviours. This will move them into a strong and resilient state where they will feel confident to have and manage challenging conversations. They will uncover the skills and capabilities to stand up to issues they care about and develop the conviction to ‘challenge’.” – Alice Younger, Client Manager at RADA Business

The March Women’s Series of events includes the RADA Business Women’s Network: open to all, Women in Aerospace Europe: members only, London Women’s Forum: members only, and pro-manchester: members only.

RADA Business already has a network of over 1,000 women who they have trained exclusively on their range of women’s courses to reach the next stage of their career, including c-suite and partner. All participants have been equipped with the skills to become brilliant communicators, by building upon actor training techniques, to help them embrace their leadership style.

“We are delighted to be working with RADA Business on this events series in honour of International Women’s Day. Having had first hand experience of RADA Business’ group training and one-to-one coaching, I have a great understanding of its importance, and the empowerment it brings. It helps women to gain confidence in the most senior of positions.” – Sam Booth, CEO of pro-manchester

RADA Business March Women’s Series – list of events:

1. RADA Business Women’s Network event (open to all)

Experience a taste of their senior women’s programmes,

Date and time: Friday 12 March, 11am-1pm

Cost: £50

Location: online – book your place here

2. Women in Aerospace Europe (UK Local Group event – members only)

Date and time: Thursday 11 March

Contact: uk@wia-europe.org for more information.

Website www.wia-europe.org

3. London Women’s Forum (members only)

Date: Tuesday 9 March

Website: londonwomensforum.org

4. pro-manchester event (members only)

Date and time: Monday 8 March

Contact: shaun.gibb@pro-manchester.co.uk for more information.

Website: www.pro-manchester.co.uk

For information about RADA Business, please visit radabusiness.com for further details. Find the full range of RADA Business’ virtual programmes here, including their courses for women.