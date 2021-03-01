STV launches £1m Green Fund for environmentally friendly Scottish businesses

STV has also pledged to become net zero carbon by 2030

STV launches new sustainability strategy with wide-reaching targets and support for sustainable Scottish businesses

“STV is in a perfect position as a broadcaster and programme maker to raise awareness of environmental issues and we recognise the crucial role we can play in helping to effect change.

“STV Zero is an ambitious new strategy we hope will galvanise support from our colleagues, partners and audiences. Our Green Fund will shine a light on the great work of Scottish sustainable businesses. The immense challenge presented by the global climate crisis requires us all to work together and do our bit to make a difference.” – STV Chief Executive, Simon Pitts

Today, STV has outlined an ambitious new sustainability strategy – STV Zero – to reduce its environmental impact to become net zero carbon by 2030 and carbon neutral by the end of 2021. To mark the launch of the new strategy, STV has unveiled a £1m Green Fund, offering advertising support for Scottish businesses providing sustainable products and services as an extension of their successful £20m Growth Fund.

The new £1m STV Green Fund will help sustainable Scottish businesses connect with consumers to promote their eco-credentials. Open to Scottish SMEs with a ‘green’ objective, product, or message, the Green Fund will help businesses extend their reach, communicate with STV’s audience, raise their profile with consumers, and encourage Scots to reduce their own carbon footprint.

Edinburgh Boiler Company has joined the STV Green Fund as one of the launch members, committing to plant a tree for every boiler that they install, with each tree offsetting 0.30 tonnes of carbon – the equivalent to driving a car over 700 miles.

As we all face the scale of the global climate crisis, STV holds a unique position as a public service broadcaster and pre-eminent marketing platform to work with partners, programme-makers and viewers to raise awareness of environmental issues and to support the businesses it works with to effect long-lasting change.

To achieve its target of becoming a net-zero carbon business by 2030, STV will initially become carbon neutral by the end of this year by investing to offset its carbon emissions. STV Zero will focus on five key areas:

Energy consumption – a commitment to using renewable energy across all buildings and to reduce business travel and energy usage.

Waste reduction – becoming a zero-waste business by 2030 via a programme of avoid, re-use and recycle and the removal of single-use plastics.

Programme making – STV will partner with industry-wide initiative, Project albert, to achieve net zero carbon emissions on programming, news and current affairs output. It will be an active supporter of Ad Net Zero, the UK advertising industry’s response to achieving environmental sustainability which launched last week. STV will work with its suppliers to create a sustainable supply chain.

And by using STV’s platform as a broadcaster and producer they note that they will promote sustainable behaviours and raise awareness of environmental issues to inspire long-lasting change amongst our viewers.

“We are delighted to be on board for the launch of the STV Green Fund, which shares the same values as us in terms of our commitment to increasing sustainability within our business.

“Our new scheme will see us plant over 1500 trees this year, which is the equivalent of 450 tonnes of carbon offset in this year alone and forms part of our wider sustainability plans.” – Commenting on becoming launch member of the STV Green Fund, Edinburgh Boiler Company Director, Mark Glasgow