Varied and vibrant offerings from The Brixton Courtyard

The Brixton Courtyard set to reopen from 12th April with Craig Charles, Crazy P and Horse Meat Disco all playing this Spring.

With beer gardens and outdoor hospitality given the green light to reopen from 12th April, The Brixton Courtyard plans to reopen its outdoor beach, courtyard and terrace areas at Brixton Jamm from that date.

The venue’s successful run of ‘Socially Distanced Socials’ will re-commence with much of its cancelled December and January music programme already in place. Jerk inspired street food traders Only Jerkin’ will also return as will the venue’s schedule of socially distanced brunches, BBQs, open deck nights and more.

Expect varied and vibrant offerings every day of the week across three amazing covid-safe outdoor areas with craft beer, cocktails, exciting eats and musical treats. The Brixton Courtyard was the UK’s first music venue to reopen following the first lockdown and has set exemplary safety standards while operating its socially distanced events.

The venue’s Socially Distanced Socials’ hosted several months of consecutive events last year with zero coronavirus cases. Whatever Covid-19 safety guidelines the government announces for hospitality, The Brixton Courtyard’s experience and flexibility will ensure they are implemented to the highest standards. And so to the music… Confirmed selectors so far include Channel One, Or:la, Craig Charles, Crazy P, Ekkah, Genix, Horse Meat Disco, Oliver Smith and Seb Zito with long-standing promoters Percolate, Pangaea Disco, Shut The Front Door, Soulace and Two Six One all hosting events throughout spring.

The event schedule is set to be expanded with more exciting dates such as Jamm’s House, Love Is The Answer, Open Decks, Sunday Jamm, SW-WHINE, The Disco Extravaganza and The Link-Up. A series of new outdoor brunch and BBQ events, the aptly named Brunch on the Beach, Brunch in the Courtyard and DnB & Jungle BBQ, will also be launched.

Expect infectious beats and the finest jerk treats at these music with street food socials. Of course, you will need some delicious treats to fill your stomachs while you drink and dance and only the best will do at The Brixton Courtyard: Legendary street food traders Only Jerkin’ will continue to bring the heat with their trademark ‘Triple-Dipped Fried Chicken’ and their big Caribbean-inspired jerk flavours.

Only Jerkin’ will also be kicking things off every Tuesday with their own party offering all you can eat wings and DJs representing the Only Jerkin’ Sound Collective. The Brixton Courtyard is a socially distanced outdoor experience set across three fully themed areas at the storied Brixton Jamm venue. A collection of stunningly decorated, all-weather socially distanced tables and private booths with charming production is accompanied by high tech sound systems that will deliver a mix of house, disco, reggae, garage, funk, soul, hip hop and jazz.

DJ lineups for each date will be released in due course. Sound restrictions will adhere to government restrictions. Bookings for events must be limited to members from 2 households only. Should the re-opening dates be delayed due to government restrictions then tickets will be valid at rescheduled dates.

The Brixton Courtyard reopens on Monday 12th April.

www.thebrixtoncourtyard.co.uk