Christine McGuinness becomes Ambassador for Caudwell Children

Ahead of World Autism Awareness Day on the 2nd April Christine McGuinness has joined Caudwell Children as an official charity Ambassador.

“It’s an honour to become an ambassador for Caudwell Children, who are an excellent charity that I have admired for some time through their support for autism.” – Christine McGuinness, Ambassador for Caudwell Children

Christine McGuinness is joining national disability charity Caudwell Children as a Celebrity Ambassador – adding her name to a list that includes Peter and Emily Andre, Sir Lee Pearson, Rachel Stevens, Joan Collins, Oliver Ebb, Elizabeth Hurley, Jonathan Wilkes, Alex Winters, Mikey Graham and David Haye.

She joins the current ambassadors in raising awareness for Caudwell Children and her experience of children with autism, which she will be discussing on in the one-off documentary, Autism and Our Family on BBC1.

The RHOC star has three children Autistic children, all diagnosed with Autism spectrum Disorder (ASD).

“Being a mother to three autistic children it’s very close to my heart and something I am very passionate about. I hope with being on board I can use my profile to help raise understanding and awareness for autism and the fantastic job Caudwell Children do.” – Christine McGuinness, Ambassador for Caudwell Children

Caudwell Children was founded in 2000 by John Caudwell, the charity has supported over 55,000 disabled children with 653 different medical conditions.

In 2019 Christine attended the opening of the Caudwell International Children’s Centre, which is the UK’s first independent purpose-built facility for the assessment, intervention and research of autism.

She hopes to encourage more families to consider applying to the charity for support – especially families waiting for an autism assessment.

“We’re so pleased that Christine will be supporting our efforts to provide the services that thousands of families across the UK need. Christine’s openness and honesty over the last few years has been a huge step towards building greater awareness and understanding of autism.” – Trudi Beswick, CEO of Caudwell Children



Christine rose to fame as a British model before moving over to television with ITV. She has been married to fellow television personality Paddy McGuinness since 2011

“We hope that by working together we can give individual families the support they often find it so hard to get – and also make society as a whole much more inclusive.” – Trudi Beswick, CEO of Caudwell Children