Telly Today takes us from Hawaiian Tropicana to Chernobyl

Highlights from the box for March 2.

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr

This week, the designers arrive at the studio to find it’s time to showcase their individual abilities. They’ll be working solo for the first time, as they are tasked with transforming individual beach huts.

Armed with plans ranging from 50s retro and Hawaiian Tropicana to classic ice cream parlour, the designers head to the seaside at Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex. Inspecting their huts, it’s clear that the small space presents more of a challenge than expected. With only two days and a budget of £1,000 to make their design vision become a reality, they have their work cut out.

BBC Two, 8 pm

Inside Chernobyl with Ben Fogle

Channel 5 brings us another serious documentary with the thought-provoking Inside Chernobyl. It’s a sobering place where we all can remember that your life can change within a blink and without there being anything you can do about it.

Many people were affected by the nuclear reactor going up in a blaze of explosions back in 1986, some still living with the effects, many have passed away.

Host Ben Fogle was just 13 when reactor No 4 at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant went into meltdown and exploded toxic radiation for miles around, and beyond.



To find out what work is being done to keep the still highly dangerous ex-power station’s buildings safe Ben spends a week in the town that became an empty shell when everyone who survived was evacuated.

Ben has been given special access to the site, including the control room of reactor 4, and also speaks with former residents and discovers how thrill-seekers are risking their lives to sneak into the exclusion zone and finds out how nature is, despite the odds, reclaiming back the land.

Channel 5, 9 pm

NEW SERIES Your Honor (Part One)

From the executive producers of The Night Of and based on the original Israeli drama Kvodo, Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Bryan Cranston stars in this ten-part series.

A morally complex legal thriller that rips through all levels of New Orleans society. In his first leading role in a television series since the conclusion of Breaking Bad, Cranston plays a respected judge who

tries to protect his son after he becomes involved in a hit-and-run, believing he can keep him safe if he tells no one.

However, it soon becomes clear that the accident’s victim is a member of a crime family that metes out its own brand of justice. Torn between protecting his son and doing the honourable thing, he is led into to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

Sky Atlantic, 9pm