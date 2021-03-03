Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan crown Landscape Artist of 2021

It’s all about for the sake of Art with our Mid-week highlight.

The sixth series comes to its penultimate edition tonight when episode seven of Landscape Artist of the Year sees the 2021 winner crowned.

Sky Arts have reached the grand final of this year’s competition, with the finalists putting brush to canvas at Trinity Buoy Wharf in London.

Once a derelict site on London’s Docklands, Trinity Buoy Wharf is now a centre for arts and cultural activities, filled with studios and workspaces for people in the creative industries.

It’s a fitting place for this year’s winner to be crowned, and then go on to fulfil an exciting commission in the final episode of the series.

As always Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan oversee proceedings.

Landscape Artist of the Year, Final: Trinity Buoy Wharf, Sky Arts 8 pm