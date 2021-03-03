Oprah with Harry and Meghan acquired by ITV

ITV is to screen Oprah with Meghan and Harry in the UK.

The special will feature Oprah Winfrey in intimate conversation with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“This interview is already a national talking point and ITV is pleased to be able to offer UK audiences the opportunity to see it.” – Kevin Lygo, ITV Managing Director Media & Entertainment

Stateside viewers will get to see the two-hour special on Sunday, March 7 from 9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, with ITV bringing it to UK screens on Monday, March 8 at 9pm.

Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the U.S and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

“Due to changes in Monday night’s schedule (March 8) on ITV, Unforgotten (episode three), will now air at 9pm on Tuesday March 9.” – ITV

Oprah With Meghan and Harry is produced by Harpo Productions and will also be available on the ITV Hub.