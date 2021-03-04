Telly Today – from Stephen Frears to Rupert Everett

Its a pluck from the TV Schedules for the best of Thursday, March 4.

The Directors: Stephen Frears

One of Britain’s most celebrated modern directors, Stephen Frears has the great honour of breaking out alongside Daniel Day Lewis in the seminal 1985 drama My Beautiful Laundrette.

Known for directing films that explore social and class issues through sharply drawn characters, Frears would also direct the critically acclaimed films Dangerous Liaisons and The Grifters before moving into the 2000s with The Queen, Philomena and Florence Foster Jenkins.

Not one to stick to any one medium or genre, Frears was also behind the 2000 adaptation of Nick Hornby’s comedy High Fidelity and directed the highly regarded TV series A Very English Scandal and the recent hit Quiz.

Sky Arts, 10 pm

Luxury Holidays: How to get away this year

Desperate to go on holiday this year and don’t know how, when, or where? Sabrina Grant investigates whether a proper break this year is possible, and where we can visit once restrictions are lifted.

Sabrina meets families who are desperate for an escape and explores the options for taking a luxury trip both at home and abroad. From high-end staycation destinations that are off the beaten track, to cruises, and the foreign countries that may be open to tourists later in 2021, this programme offers expert advice on what to look out for when you book, and how to protect your money.

As well as the measures holiday companies are putting in place to keep holidaymakers safe during the pandemic, there’s the all-important information on how quarantines and new variants could change holiday plans throughout the year and what you can do to prepare for that.

Channel 4, 8 pm

Your Garden Made Perfect

Tracey and Jake have a decent sized south-facing garden in West Sussex, but the space simply doesn’t work for their family.

As a full-time wheelchair user, Tracey struggles to navigate the tricky slopes and awkward drops of the garden and gets frustrated that she can only venture into certain parts without assistance. Jake meanwhile finds the space uninspiring and gets tired of trying to keep it all looking neat and tidy – he dreams of a low maintenance solution.

Stepping up to help transform their outdoor space are award-winning garden designers Manoj Malde and Tom Massey. Tom is determined to bring a sense of adventure into the garden, while Manoj is keen to explore using colours and textures the couple have chosen inside their home, outside in the garden.

While elsewhere Joel Bird meets a young couple with a tiny backyard in Liverpool.

BBC Two, 8 pm

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories

Tonight its the turn of Rupert Everett to face Good Morning Britain’s most vocal host, Piers Morgan.

Rupert first came to public attention in 1981 when he was cast in Julian Mitchell’s play and subsequent film Another Country.

Born in Burnham Deepdale, Norfolk, when he was 16 his parents agreed that he could quit education and relocate to London where he wanted to train as a thespian. He gained a place at the Central School of Speech and Drama at the University of London and claimed in a 1997 interview that in order to support himself during this time, he worked as a prostitute for drugs and money.

Everett lives with his boyfriend Henrique in London, having spent several years living stateside in New York.

ITV, STV, UTV, 9pm