The Cure frontman Robert Smith is raising money for heart charity

Robert Smith, of alternative rock band The Cure, is selling off prints of his original artwork to raise money for Heart Research UK.

Robert became a patron of the charity in 2020, following his involvement with its anonymous heART project over the past 2 years. The project sees pieces of art from celebrities and artists auctioned on eBay with the purchaser only finding out who they are by when they receive them.

“More than a quarter of all deaths in the UK are caused by heart and circulatory disease – I have very sadly seen too many friends and family fall victim over the years. Continuing support for research into the understanding and treatment of coronary heart disease is absolutely vital – for everyone.” – Robert Smith

The artwork for sale is a piece Robert produced for the 2020 anonymous heART project and is titled ‘I WILL KISS YOU FOREVER…’ It features lyrics from The Cure hit ‘The same deep water as you’ and the original sold for over £5,000 in the initial auction.

In response to a large number of requests from fans to buy prints of his work, Heart Research UK are selling high quality A4 and A3 prints of the artwork, for £25 and £50 respectively. The prints will be on sale from the1-14th March 2021, and will then be printed to order.

All of the money raised will support Heart Research UK’s life-saving work, funding pioneering research into the prevention, treatment and cure of heart disease.

“Before the anonymous heART project, I hadn’t picked up paint with purpose for almost 30 years. My favourite creative medium has always been sound, but making these has inspired me to start drawing again. I’m so thrilled to be able to support a charity that means a lot to me, and also share a little bit of myself with The Cure’s passionate and generous fanbase.” – Robert Smith

https://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/heartresearchuk_shop