Success of The Masked Singer leads to Dance spin-off for ITV

ITV to air The Masked Dancer this spring.

Celebrities will throw some shapes while donning extravagant, colourful costumes that conceal their identity in the new 7-part series. Clue packages will accompany every Masked Dancer to help the panel and viewers at home crack the case of who the mystery dancers are.

Host Joel Dommett said: “Well, this is set to be an amazing fun twist…will someone do the twist?! The Masked Dancer is that little bit of silly fun our lives need right now and I’m so excited to be hosting it. I’m looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times.”

ITV notes that it has picked up the twist on the format after the success of The Masked Singer’s second series earlier this year, which ended with over 10 million viewers.

The broadcaster is moving the on-screen talent from that show across to the dance version with Joel Dommett as host and Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall on the panel.

Jonathan Ross said: “What people don’t know is that secretly I am an expert in dance and can spot a ball change from a box step no problem. The title of best detective on the panel is most certainly coming my way!”

However, there will be one new addition to the panel: professional dancer and two-times Strictly Come Dancing winner Oti Mabuse.

“I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues – it’s going to be so much fun!!!” – Oti Mabuse

The Masked Dancer will air late Spring on ITV and the ITV Hub – filling slots that Britain’s Got Talent won’t be this year.

Gilligan said he was “really looking” forward to being a part of the series while McCall noted that she was “swotting up on all things dance” in anticipation of it starting.

The series will be produced by Bandicoot Scotland (part of Argonon Group).