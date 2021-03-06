The Luna drive in cinema experience returns next month

Luna Cinema, the outdoor cinema company, announces this week its return.

Its latest drive-in season opens on April 12th. Following the government roadmap announcement that allows specific entertainment to start again, film fans will have the opportunity to experience new and classic movies in a nostalgic, socially distanced setting.

“Following an extended winter break, we are incredibly excited to be announcing our Spring drive-in season, starting in April, and to be able to offer the return of the big screen experience for all those people desperate for some entertainment that isn’t inside the four walls of your living room” – George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema

Over the past 13 years, The Luna Cinema offered outdoor movie experiences, however in response to the pandemic in 2020, the company brought back the 1950s idea of ‘drive-in cinemas’.

The hugely popular experience attracted nearly a quarter-million people across the year, with 179,000 in the summer alone.

“The move to Drive-In Cinema in 2020 was a revelation for us, after staying away from the format for the previous 12 years. The socially distanced element was a given, but the level of audience enjoyment and communal sense of being part of an event that manages to blend that rose-tinted 1950’s American nostalgia with brand new 21st-century technology to bring the drive-in cinema right up to date, took us all by surprise.

“People clearly love the experience and it wasn’t just the novelty of getting out of the house! It took a pandemic, but the drive in cinema is now a part of the UK’s cinema offering and long may it continue.”

After a long winter lockdown, film fans will be delighted to hear it is returning once again this April at sites across the country, including Blenheim Palace, Knebworth House, the Birmingham NEC and Bluewater in Kent.

Film buffs are in for a treat as The Luna Cinema celebrates the anniversary releases of some cult classics including 25 years of Romeo + Juliet, 20 years of Legally Blonde, and 35 years of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

“The summer is set to be filled with the triumphant return of open-air cinema, with hundreds of Luna screenings planned for the country’s most stunning green spaces, but in the meantime, it’s all about the drive-in and we can’t wait to welcome audiences back for a fantastic Luna drive-in cinema experience.” – George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema

The Luna Cinema will also be featuring many more classics such as The Goonies, Grease, Back to the Future and Dirty Dancing. For those who want to see more recent releases, the line-up also includes Disney’s Onward, Wonder Woman 1984, Rocketman, Joker, and Knives Out.

The new drive-in season kicks off on April 12th, and will be followed by The Luna Cinema’s traditional outdoor cinema which is set to open late June. Venues will hold between 180 and 400 cars

“We’ve managed to make every aspect of the event fully compliant with social distancing regulations, from the way the tickets are scanned through to the provision of food and drink. Audiences can feel confident we have created an experience that is safe so they can have confidence in returning to one of the things we’ve all been missing most in this current lockdown – enjoying a great film on a giant screen under the stars.” – George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema

To see the full programme, book tickets and for more information visit www.lunadriveincinema.com