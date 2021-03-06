Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have released their first single as newly formed band Silk Sonic, entitled ‘Leave The Door Open’.

The launch coincides with the launch of Mars’ debut into fashion design – the singer has teamed up with Lacoste to launch his new lifestyle brand, Ricky Regal.

‘Inspired by a lust for life and an entrepreneurial Midas touch, the collection bridges Bruno’s enigmatic personality and distinct style with Lacoste’s iconic blend of sport and luxury.’ – Lacoste PR

The campaign features Bruno Mars alongside friend, singer and Silk Sonic bandmate Anderson .Paak.

‘Freedom, spontaneity, and creativity. Bruno Mars joins forces with Lacoste to create his very first lifestyle brand.’ – Lacoste PR

A collaboration that began in Los Angeles, where he and Louise Trotter, Lacoste’s Creative Director, first met. Giving free rein to his imagination, Mars pushed all the limits to give life to Ricky Regal, whose style embodies his passion for flamboyant rhythm and his love for the Crocodile.

‘The Lacoste x Ricky Regal collection is all about bringing together two strong energies: Mars & Lacoste’s crocodile. A universe with an emblematic flourish and flair, translated into a range of ready-to-wear clothing, footwear and accessories for men and women. Articulated around fluid shirts and pop tracksuits, the line features shorts, polo shirts, T-shirts, pants, slides and socks, as well as an iconic pair of aviator sunglasses.’ – Lacoste PR

Lacoste x Ricky Regal – Mars’ debut into fashion – launched worldwide this week across a global network of 18 exclusive retailers and at selected Lacoste boutiques and Lacoste.com from 8th March. Prices range from £20 up to £250.