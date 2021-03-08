ITV reveals celebrity line-up for one-off All Star Musicals special

ITV’s All Stars Musical is to return for a one-off special with six brand new celebrities.

The special will be filmed and aired later this month and the celebrities flexing their theatrical muscles on All Star Musicals will be; actress Jessica Hynes, barrister and broadcaster Robert Rinder, actor Barney Walsh, political journalist Robert Peston, doctor and presenter Dr Ranj Singh, and actress Luisa Bradshaw-White.

Each of the celebrities will be mentored by Elaine Paige and supported by a West End chorus line, expert choreographers and vocal coaches as they prepare for a once in a lifetime performance.

The musical numbers performed will be from a range of famous musicals, both contemporary and traditional including The Greatest Showman, Chicago and Guys & Dolls.

The one-off special will be hosted by John Barrowman and feature a star panel of Elaine Paige, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Samantha Barks – all of whom will open the show with the musical favourite, You Can’t Stop the Beat from Hairspray – performed in a way never seen before.

Hynes noted that it is “a privilege to work with people with such passion and skill” but commented that creating a fully-fledged musical number from scratch is “daunting”. Rinder said he was “really excited” to be taking part because “musicals are a real passion of mine”.

Walsh said that “it’s scary, thrilling and a dream come true,” while Peston anticipates that he will “make a fool” of himself.

Singh said that the opportunity to perform in front of musical theatre legends was too good to pass up and that he was “hugely honoured” to be asked to take part, and Bradshaw-White noted that she was doing it to get herself out of her comfort zone.

Multistory Media will produce the show for ITV.