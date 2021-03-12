New futuristic sci-fi series The One begins on Netflix today (12 March).

The eight-part series was filmed in Bristol in late 2019 and early 2020 as well as in Cardiff and Newport. The Bristol Film Office supported the shooting that took place there.

“Bristol Film Office have yet again proved how accommodating they can be to make sure the process of scouting, prepping and shooting a series in the city goes smoothly. Their support was fantastic and has helped us nurture an ongoing relationship that we hope can continue.” – Producer Adam Knopf

The One is set five minutes in the future, in a world where a DNA test can find your perfect partner – the one person you’re genetically predisposed to fall passionately in love with. No matter how good your relationship, which one of us can honestly say we haven’t thought about whether there is someone better out there? What if a hair sample is all it takes to find them?

Hannah Ware stars as Rebecca, the ambitious and impulsive CEO and founder of MatchDNA, a company that pairs people with their soulmates. Dimitri Leonidas is James, Rebecca’s best friend and was the co-founder of MatchDNA. He abruptly departed at the height of the company’s success – and only she knows why.

Amir El-Masry is Ben – best friends with James and Rebecca, though he’s always seen Rebecca as more than a friend. Stephen Campbell Moore is Damian, one of MatchDNA’s investors, and Wilf Scolding plays Ethan, Rebecca’s partner – together, the loved-up face of MatchDNA.

The cast also includes Diarmaid Murtagh, Lois Chimimba, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Pallavi Sharda, Zoë Tapper, and Gregg Chillin.

Based on the psychological thriller of the same name by John Marrs, The One is created, written and executive produced by BAFTA award winner Howard Overman and exec produced by Johnny Capps and Julian Murphy for Urban Myth Films.

The One premieres globally today on Netflix