A ring of stars make up The Circle for Channel 4

There are stars sparkling in The Circle.

For the first time ever, a group of celebrities move into the most famous apartment block in the UK, in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Expect twists and turns as these VIPs compete to be crowned The Circle’s most popular celebrity player.

The games begin with Denise van Outen, Duncan James, Lady Leshurr, Saffron Barker, Baga Chipz, Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha, Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom, and Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks.

The players make their first impressions and rate for the first time, but has a celebrity catfish been caught out already? And Emma Willis delivers some big news to the players.

The Celebrity Circle, Channel 4, 9.15 pm