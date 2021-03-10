Fabulosa launches charity collection with Lady Sarra Hoy

Fabulosa has teamed up with Lady Sarra Hoy to unveil a new range to raise funds for Bliss, the UK’s leading charity for babies born premature or sick.

Sarra, wife of Sir Chris Hoy, is an Ambassador for Bliss, a cause close to her heart after her son Callum was born prematurely at 29 weeks.

“As any parent of a neonatal baby will know, the concept of self isolation, quarantine and infection control is nothing new. I am delighted that Fabulosa has teamed up with Bliss, sharing their expertise to support the parents of these special babies.” – Lady Sarra

As part of the new partnership, Fabulosa has developed three exclusive beautiful ‘baby-inspired’ fragrances as the latest additions to their best-selling concentrated disinfectant range, including ‘Little Violets’, ‘Baby Powder’ and ‘Chamomile Cuddles’.

Fabulosa Founder Jennifer Sharpe said: “Seven years ago, my close friend Emma gave birth to her son Harry who was born premature and required neonatal care. It was such a shocking and traumatic experience for Emma which is why I really want to help other families who are going through a similar thing by using my brand.”

For every item in the range sold on the Fabulosa website, the brand will donate 25p to Bliss.

As well as boosting its coffers, Bliss hopes the collaboration will also raise awareness among Fabulosa’s large customer base of the challenges faced by families whose babies require neonatal care.

“We are delighted that Fabulosa is launching a new range where proceeds will be donated to Bliss. Any parent who has gone through the NICU journey knows the importance of keeping clean, especially when touching their baby. We are grateful that a product which will be used on a daily basis by parents will help to support our vital work for premature and sick babies.” – Caroline Lee-Davey, Chief Executive of Bliss

The exclusive three new Bliss fragrances are available to buy at www.Myfabulosa.co.uk (RRP £1.15)