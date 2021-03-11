Martin and Roman Kemp to return to ITV weekends

Martin and Roman Kemp are making a return to the ITV weekend morning schedule.

Martin Kemp said: “Roman and I are ready and raring to go for this new series and can’t wait to wake up with viewers on Saturday, as well as Sunday mornings. We’ve got brilliant guests lined-up and some fantastic new items, too.”

The father and son duo presented a Sunday morning show called Martin & Roman’s Sunday best for the channel last year.

ITV has today announced that the show will return next month under a new title with Sunday changed to weekend, reflecting the fact it will now be airing on Saturday mornings too.

Viewers can expect more laughs, more games and even more celebrity guests from the show, ITV note.

Roman Kemp said: “I might wind him up (just a bit!) but I love working with my dad. So the fact we get to do the series again – and across the whole weekend – is just brilliant. We’ve got lots of stuff planned, I can’t wait!”

ITV will commence airing a forty-four episode order in April. The producers are Cactus TV.