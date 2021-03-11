ITV commissions crime thriller The Tower based on a novel by Kate London

Patrick Harbinson is to adapt Kate London’s first novel for ITV.

The Tower is based on Post Mortem, the first in Kate London’s Metropolitan series of novels featuring Sergeant Sarah Collins and rookie Lizzie Griffiths.

“I am excited to bring Kate London’s compelling novel to the screen. Patrick has done a brilliant adaptation which highlights the difficult moral questions that the novel asks about policing in contemporary London. This promises to be a powerful and original new police drama and I’m proud to have it on ITV.” – Polly Hill, Head of Drama, ITV

The Tower starts with a scenario in which a veteran beat cop and a teenage girl fall to their deaths from a tower block in south-east London. Left alive on the roof are a five-year-old boy and rookie police officer Lizzie Griffiths.

Within hours, Lizzie has disappeared, and DS Sarah Collins is charged with leading the investigation. She not only has to track down Lizzie before she comes to serious harm, but she also must uncover the truth behind the grisly deaths.

Author Kate London is a former Metropolitan Police Officer who finished her career working as part of a Major Investigation Team on the Homicide and Serious Crime Command.

“In 2006 I ran away from the circus to join the police. Within a matter of weeks I was writing – not for publication, but because I just had to get down on paper the world I encountered: its complexity, laughter, loyalty, the moral conflicts and the dangers that were not only physical. Policing showed me London in a way no other job could. The product of this experience was my first novel, Post Mortem.

“After a fierce bidding war, I chose Patrick Harbinson to bring the book to screen. I was persuaded not only by his outstanding track record, but by his passionate engagement with the characters and the choices they face. I am thrilled and honoured that Patrick and the high-calibre team at Mammoth and ITV have come together to bring my characters to life on the screen.” – Kate London

The Tower is produced by Windhover Films and Mammoth Screen with filming due to begin this spring.