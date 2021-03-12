An evening of vintage Barbara Windsor with Talking Pictures TV

Friday’s highlights all come from Talking Pictures TV. This evening Talking Pictures TV offers a celebration of legendary actress Barbara Windsor in a double bill of programming. First up is one of her finest performances on film, followed by a retrospective of her work up to 1976 when she discusses her life and career in a series of stories and memories from the Southern Television production, Tell Me Another.

First up is Sparrows Can’t Sing from 1963.

Starring a host of well-known performers such as James Booth, Roy Kinnear Brian Murphy, Bob Grant, Stephen Lewis, Victor Spinett, Yootha Joyce and Queenie Watts the movie sees

Charlie (Booth) returns to the East End after two years at sea to find his house demolished and wife Maggie – Barbara Windsor – gone. Everyone else knows she is now living with married bus driver Bert and a toddler – everyone that is except Charlie… The community all watch with more than a little interest at the trail of mayhem Charlie leaves as he goes about sorting things out…

Sparrows Can’t Sing, Talking Pictures TV, 6pm

The movie classic is followed by future EastEnders actress Dame Babs, reflecting on her early work in a vintage 1970s retrospective.

Barbara heads to the Southern Television studios in 1976 to sit down and chat with Dick Halls in Tell Me Another.

Windsor, best-known at that point for several appearances in the Carry On movies, recalls stories, memories and incidents from her career including Kenneth Williams going with her on her honeymoon and what happened when she met Paul Newman.

Tell Me Another, Talking Pictures TV, 7.50pm

Talking Pictures TV Sky 328 Freeview 81 Freesat 306 Virgin 445