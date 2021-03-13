Details released for the 2021 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The gong event will air stateside on TNT next month.

“This past year wasn’t easy for our industry. But it revealed that even in dire times, we can all come together as one community to support those within our family of performers who need it the most.” -SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance.

Since its inception, the SAG Awards® has been a proud, active supporter of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and its mission to provide SAG-AFTRA artists with extensive educational and emergency financial resources.

The Foundation has worked tirelessly to offer more assistance for SAG-AFTRA performers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with launching a COVID-19 Relief Fund for SAG-AFTRA artists in March 2020. To date, over $6.4 million in emergency aid has been granted to more than 6,800 members and their families.

“The SAG Awards is the sole award show that celebrates the greatest acting performances of the year, and also supports the entire SAG-AFTRA community of performing artists through the sponsorships and broadcast revenues that are donated to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

“We are so grateful to the SAG Awards and all the sponsors who have continued to support our Foundation and the performers we serve.” – Cyd Wilson, Executive Director of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation

The SAG Awards is proud of its many returning sponsors and is delighted to welcome the participation of newcomers City National Bank, Oris and Tequila Herradura.

United Airlines, PEOPLE, Champagne Taittinger, FIJI® Water, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants are among the dedicated corporate sponsors joining the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®.

In the wake of a difficult year, the SAG Awards sponsors’ have aligned with the values and mission of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, by helping to support SAG-AFTRA performers, their families, and the greater community at large, all of whom have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 and a near industry-wide shutdown.

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at 9 p.m. (ET) / 6 p.m. (PT). An encore will air on TNT at 11 p.m. (ET) / 8 p.m. (PT).