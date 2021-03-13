Elizabeth Partyka to Chair Ofcom’s Scottish Advisory Committee

Ofcom confirmed this week the appointment of Elizabeth Partyka as the new Chair of its Advisory Committee for Scotland, and Gerry Crawley as a new member.

“I’m looking forward to leading the committee in its role providing advice to Ofcom that reflects the interests of people in Scotland.” – Elizabeth Partyka

Ofcom’s Advisory Committee for Scotland provides advice to Ofcom about the interests and opinions of people living in Scotland on all communications matters.

“I am delighted to be taking on the role of Chair of Ofcom’s Advisory Committee for Scotland. Having joined the committee in September 2020, I have seen first-hand the important range of business on Ofcom’s plate, from considering a new regulatory regime for online harms, providing advice to the government on the future for public service media, to supporting consumers of telecoms services on affordability issues.” – Elizabeth Partyka

STV is the leading commercial broadcaster in Scotland across two Ofcom Channel 3 areas ‘North’ and ‘Central’.

The committee is made up of individuals with a range of expertise relevant to Ofcom’s responsibilities covering telecoms, broadcasting, post, consumer issues and online harms.

Elizabeth joined the Committee on 1 September 2020 and her appointment runs until 31 August 2023. Gerry joined the Committee on 1 March 2021 and his appointment runs until 29 February 2024.

“It is great news that Elizabeth Partyka will take on the Chair role of the Advisory Committee for Scotland. Elizabeth has a strong non-executive background and will bring significant experience of Scotland’s and the wider UK’s public service broadcasting and production landscape.

“We are also delighted to welcome Gerry Crawley to the Advisory Committee. Gerry’s commercial experience in print, post and multi-channel communications will provide the committee with valuable input at a time of significant change in the post and parcel markets.” – Ofcom’s Scotland Director, Glenn Preston