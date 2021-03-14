Two to go in The Celebrity Circle double blocking

Highlights for Sunday evening, March 14.

The Circle – Celebrity Stand-Up to Cancer Specials continue

Famous faces continue to socially-media compete to be crowned The Circle’s most popular celebrity player, in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Two celebrities compete in a fierce talent battle. In a shock double blocking twist, the influencers need to deliver the news face to face.

This week we’ve already said farewell to the Loose Women Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha (As Gemma Collins) and Duncan James from Blue as himself.

The remaining are reality stars Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks (as Rachel Riley), Radio DJs Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom (as Will.i.am), all-rounder Denise van Outen as herself and reality regular Charlotte Crosby (as Peter Andre).

The Celebrity Circle, Channel 4, 9 pm

The Surrogates

Filmed over 18 months, this three-part documentary series produced in partnership with The Open University delves into the subject of surrogacy, by following the experiences of five young British women, all embarking on complex journeys by trying to have babies for other people.

In the first episode, we meet Caitlin and her boss Kate. Caitlin is 26, a single mum, and in a new relationship with her boyfriend Jordan. Kate and her partner Matt have lost three pregnancies, including one at 32 weeks. Kate has been told that medically she could carry her own baby, but after such difficult experiences, she doesn’t feel able to. After talking about surrogacy in the office, Caitlin offered to help Kate and Matt have a baby.

The Surrogates, now streaming on BBC Three/iPlayer

The Suzy Lamplugh Mystery

As of 2021, Suzy Lamplugh has never been found and her disappearance remains one of the most baffling mysteries in recent history.

In a special double-bill, Sky Crime use compelling new evidence to unravel Suzy’s case and her disappearance that took place over thirty years ago. The 25-year-old estate agent went missing from Fulham in 1986 after arranging to show a house to someone she referred to in her diary as ‘Mr Kipper’.

Police have never been able to identify Mr Kipper and Suzy vanished that day without a trace. This two-part special examines the case against the man who many detectives believe is responsible, though he has always protested his innocence.

Featuring exclusive interviews and fresh new evidence, join Sky Crime as they reveal astonishing new details in the mystery of Suzy Lamplugh.

The Suzy Lamplugh Mystery, Sky Crime, 9 pm