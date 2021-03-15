From rare plant remains to hotel troubles in Torquay

Telly Today highlights for Monday, March 15.Dispatches

Dispatches reports from Bradford, one of the UK’s worst-hit communities during the pandemic. It’s predicted that up to half a million people in the UK are now living with long Covid.

Dispatches ask if the NHS will be able to cope with the lasting legacy of the virus.

Dispatches, Channel 4, 8 pm

Unforgotten

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar have reprised their roles as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan in the fourth series of the critically acclaimed drama, Unforgotten. Tonight we’re on the 4th edition of six.

Boulting uncovers an incident at the Ifield Pub where police probationers used to drink that took place three weeks before Walsh disappeared. Could this provide a link to the suspects? Cassie and Sunny speak to the training officer and get his opinion on their different personalities. He confirms that despite being from very diverse backgrounds they were all friends.

Lingley tracks down Walsh’s brother Clive who reveals that he was present on the night he died. During an interview with Cassie and Sunny, they learn that he saw his brother being chased but was too scared to go and help. He confirms that there were three men and two women in the car.

The forensic botanist finds rare plant remains on Walsh’s clothing and suggests the team check out any allotments in the area to pinpoint the site where he died. Marnie wonders why Dean didn’t tell her he was interviewed by the police while Geoff realises there’s a lot he doesn’t know about Fiona’s past.

Unforgotten, ITV, STV, UTV, 9pm

Fawlty Towers

In a rare return to mainstream television, the doors are flung open once again to the Fawlty Towers Hotel.

It’s back to 1975 and the very first episode of the hotel-based comedy. Meet beleaguered and badgered hotelier Basil Fawlty (John Cleese) who in between trying to please his wife Sybil (Prunella Scales) tries to attract a better class of clientele to the Torquay establishment however instead ends up being conned by the first seemingly upper-crust customer to check-in – Michael Gwynn as Lord Melbury.



To add insult to Basil’s injury when some real toffs turn up at the hotel during the chaotic arrest (and abuse by Basil) of Melbury – they swiftly hot-foot it out of the foyer and vow never to return.

Fawlty Towers, BBC One, 7.30 pm

Driving Force

The eighth episode in the series continues its look at a generation of stars changing sports equality for

women through their incredible journeys.

In this edition Judy Murray meets the British Paralympic cyclist and swimmer, Dame Sarah Storey. In her astonishing sporting trajectory, Sarah Storey has won a total of fourteen gold medals across seven Paralympic games, making her the most successful female British Paralympian

of all time and Britain’s longest-serving athlete.

Judy Murray hears from Sarah on her astonishing success and discusses the highs and lows of competing at the championship level.

Driving Force, Sky Documentaries, 7 pm