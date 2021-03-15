Second helping of Music Hall & Variety Act Memories comes to DVD

The first volume proved so popular a second is on the way.

“Renown Pictures present over ten hours of 13 films and shorts in this superb 3-DVD Box Set with previously considered ‘lost’ films on DVD for the first time.” – Renown Pictures

The company behind Talking Pictures TV – Renown Pictures – has announced another bumper variety boxset DVD.

Following on from the success of Music Hall & Variety Act Memories Volume One, the second release will bring, Renown state, ‘a fascinating insight into life behind the doors of The Windmill Theatre – a real treat for Music Hall fans.’

Also included in Music Hall & Variety Act Memories Volume Two is the release of the rare film Murder at the Windmill, once thought lost, which features Garry Marsh, Jon Pertwee, Jack Livesey and Jimmy Edwards.

Other performers featured in the collection include Max Bygraves, The Beverley Sisters, Dora Bryan, Frank Randle, Robert Morley, Roy Hudd, Roy Castle, Norman Wisdom and Max Wall.

Pictured top: Max Bygraves at ATV in the 1950s, pictured above: Jon Pertwee at ATV in the 1960s.

Movies include Top of the Bill, Harmony Lane, When You Come Home and You Will Remember.

Television programmes include Southern TV’s Tell Me Another from 1976 where Dick Hills interviews variety greats Arthur Askey, Roy Hudd, Roy Castle, Dickie Henderson, Tommy Trinder, Charlie Drake, Norman Wisdom, Billy Dainty, Max Wall and Reg Varney with anecdotes and insights into working the ‘halls’.

From 1971 Top of the Bill is a once ‘lost’ documentary about the great days of variety, introduced by Ben Warriss, President of the society of entertainers ‘The Water Rats’.

He is joined by Charlie Chester and Wee Georgie Wood, who set the scene for artistes from comedians to singers to acrobats, including Davy Kaye, Sally Barnes and others brought to life by gifted imitators Peter Cavanagh and Ken Goodwin.

