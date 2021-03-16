Rag’n’Bone Man 2021 UK tour dates announced

Multi-Brit Award Winning Rag’n’Bone Man brings his Life by Misadventure tour across the UK & Ireland this October and November.

The twelve-date tour will kick off on 17th October in Brighton with stops in Dublin, Belfast, Leeds, Bristol, Bournemouth, Glasgow, Plymouth, Manchester, Birmingham, and Newcastle before wrapping on 6th November in London.

The tour announcement comes ahead of release of the multi-platinum singer’s sophomore album, Life by Misadventure. Firmly established as one of Britain’s most successful artists of the past decade, Rag’n’Bone Man is now poised to assert himself as one of its authentic and original talents.

Fans can expect an unmissable show from Rag’n’Bone Man, with the multi-Brit Award winner performing “Human”, “Skin”, “Giant”, “Run” and the critically acclaimed “All You Ever Wanted” to name a few.

Tickets for Rag’n’Bone Man’s Life by Misadventure Tour will go on sale at 9 am Friday 26th March at LiveNation.co.uk. His highly anticipated sophomore album Life by Misadventure is out on Friday 7th May on Columbia Records

RAG N BONE MAN U.K. & IRELAND TOUR DATES

Sun 17 Oct-21 Brighton Brighton Centre

Mon 18 Oct-21 Dublin Olympia Theatre

Tue 19 Oct-21 Belfast Waterfront Hall

Thu 21 Oct-21 Leeds O2 Academy

Fri 22 Oct-21 Bristol O2 Academy

Sat 23 Oct-21 Bournemouth O2 Academy

Mon 25 Oct-21 Glasgow O2 Academy

Thu 28 Oct-21 Plymouth Pavilion

Fri 29 Oct-21 Manchester O2 Apollo

Sun 31 Oct-21 Birmingham O2 Academy

Wed 03 Nov-21 Newcastle O2 Academy

Sat 06 Nov-21 London Eventim Apollo