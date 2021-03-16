Starstruck cast revealed

The six part romcom will air on BBC Three later this year in the UK.

Starstruck, created, written by and starring Edinburgh Comedy Award-winning comedian, writer and actor Rose Matafeo will also air on HBO Max in the USA, ABC in Australia, and TVNZ in New Zealand.

Co-written by Alice Snedden, the cast includes actor Nikesh Patel as leading man and love interest. While comedian, actor, and writer Emma Sidi, Sindhu Vee will take on roles.

Special guest star Minnie Driver will feature alongside the wider cast including Al Roberts, Jon Pointing, Joe Barnes, Nic Sampson, Lola Rose Maxwell, Abraham Popoola and Ambreen Razia.

Starstruck follows Jessie (Rose Matafeo), a millennial living in East London juggling two dead end jobs and navigating the awkward morning-after-the-night-before when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with famous film star Tom (Nikesh Patel).

The news arrives shortly after Matafeo’s Comedy Award winning stand-up special Horndog launched on BBC One and BBC Three last month as part of the BBC’s Festival of Funny after previously enjoying successful performances around the world with sell-out shows at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival and a Barry Award-nominated run at the Melbourne Comedy Festival, before being crowned Best Show at the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards 2018.

Transmission details will be confirmed in due course by the BBC.