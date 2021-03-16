Sexual exploitation in the modelling industry explored in Sky documentary

Sky Documentaries, The Guardian, and Wonderhood Studios unite to bring the three-part series to air.



“This series promises to shine a light on practices which have historically gone unchallenged in the fashion industry. Sky Documentaries showcases challenging and thought-provoking documentaries, and I’m honoured to partner with Wonderhood and The Guardian for this important series.”– Poppy Dixon, Director, Documentaries & Factual, Sky

Building on a long-running and ongoing investigation by journalist Lucy Osborne and The Guardian, the powerful testimony and archive documentary series will reveal how the modeling industry has facilitated and validated endemic sexual abuse for decades.

The Sky Original series will launch on Sky Documentaries in the UK and Ireland with a title still to be decided for the programme.

This three-part series will shine a spotlight on the life-changing events experienced by models over decades, revealing not only the behaviours of prominent individuals but also how the allure and practices of the industry were able to facilitate abuse that often saw predators operating in plain sight. The project will interweave powerful personal testimony and archive footage, involving filming in locations in America and Europe.

“I am delighted to be working with such a fantastic team to help tell these women’s stories and finally give the fashion industry its MeToo reckoning. We look forward to creating a series that will also sensitively explore the bigger picture – how abuse is facilitated, how victims are silenced and the lasting impact on women.” – Lucy Osborne, producer and investigative journalist