YolanDa Brown to host Southbank Centre streamed concert

MOBO Award winner and CBeebies, Radio 2 and Jazz FM presenter YolanDa Brown is to perform a virtual streamed show.

“The last time I was on a stage in the UK was at the Imagine Festival at the Southbank Centre in Feb 2020 and then Covid and lockdowns followed. It’s so serendipitous that over a year later, my first time back on stage will be to perform a special virtual gig for millions of children all around the world, back on the Southbank Centre stage. Looking forward to spreading the good vibes and having one big virtual party.” – YolanDa Brown

Earlier this year, YolanDa launched her free online music lessons for teachers, parents and young children to promote music education in primary schools during the lockdown.

All the music from ‘YolanDa’s Band Jam’ album is incorporated into the lessons and will be performed during the end of term virtual concert available for teachers, parents and young children to enjoy at www.yolandabrown.co.uk/jointhejam.

“This year has been difficult for many but music’s ability to uplift and bring people together has prevailed, and this event embodies that sentiment. Music education and resources should be accessible to all children, and YolanDa’s Join The Jam campaign aligns with much of the work we have been doing through our global Social Justice Fund, to drive meaningful change towards a more equitable society.” – Nicola Tuer, COO of Sony Music UK & Ireland



YolanDa is thrilled to also share that over 30,000 children have now utilised her free online music lessons, learning materials and videos during lockdown which are available worldwide.

Together with Sony Music UK’s Magic Star and one of the world’s largest providers of online educational resources, Twinkl, the materials are available to download from the Twinkl website for free at https://www.twinkl.co.uk/yolanda.

YolanDa Brown from the Southbank Centre takes place on Thursday 25 March 2021 at 9am.