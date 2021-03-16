Secrets of the London Underground for UKTV

UKTV has commissioned, Secrets of the London Underground for its leading factual channel, Yesterday.

The UKTV Original six-part series will be produced by prominent UK independent production company, Brown Bob Productions.

“We’re delighted to be going underground with Brown Bob for this new series on Yesterday. Viewers are fascinated by the Tube and this series promises unseen locations, fresh stories and secrets galore from right across the city. All of which will be brought to screen by the irrepressible Tim Dunn who is this time joined by London Underground expert Siddy Holloway. Prepare to be captivated.” – UKTV’s Hilary Rosen

In the episodes, to fill an hour-slot, railway historian Tim Dunn and Transport for London tour guide Siddy Holloway will explore hidden areas of the London Underground that – despite being just feet away from where millions of people regularly travel – hardly anyone knows about.

The pair will explore abandoned tunnels, secret bunkers and hidden staircases that have been concealed from public view for years.

They will use their unique and privileged access to tell the story of places including London’s most clandestine tube station; the former terminus of the world’s first electric railway; and a station now only accessible by getting a train driver to stop at just the right place, but which played a key role during the Second World War.

“Following the success of The Architecture The Railways Built on Yesterday, it was a no-brainer for us to team up again with Brown Bob again and let them do what they do best – bring us great stories about the railway. The secrets that lie beneath London’s streets are amazing and we know we’ll be in good hands with Siddy Holloway and Tim Dunn – in fact, I can’t wait to see how excited Tim gets about all this!” – Yesterday’s Gerald Casey

Secrets of the London Underground is filming now, adhering to all COVID-19 procedures and regulations.

The series will air on Yesterday later this year and will also be available for catch-up on UKTV Play.

Other recent UKTV Original commissions for Yesterday include The Architecture The Railways Built (also produced by Brown Bob), Restoration Workshop, a second series of Warbird Workshop and two further series of Bangers & Cash.

