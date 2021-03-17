Channel 4 remember Caroline Flack

Telly Today highlights for March 17th.

Caroline Flack: Her life and death

In February 2020, at the height of her fame, TV presenter Caroline Flack took her own life.

In this powerful film, Caroline’s mum Christine, her twin sister Jody and many of her closest friends and colleagues pay tribute to one of Britain’s biggest TV stars, telling the story of her life in order to try to understand what led to her death.

Revealing the complex woman behind the public persona, and exploring the pressures that fame, mental health issues, press and social media had on Caroline throughout her life, Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death combines never-before-seen footage, childhood home videos and intimate testimonies from her family and friends, as they try to come to terms with their loss.

Exploring the circumstances that led to her death, the film also charts Caroline’s rise to fame, from stage school to presenter of some of Britain’s biggest TV shows.

Olly Murs and Dermot O’Leary speak candidly about the pressures Caroline faced during her time on The X Factor, but it’s Caroline’s experience of heartbreak throughout her life that is the most revealing.

Caroline Flack: Her life and death, Channel 4, 9 pm



Devils

Dominic asks Massimo for help in finding his wife Nina, who has disappeared. After locating her where she and Massimo spent an evening of love years ago, Dominic reveals to Massimo that he knew about them cheating and forgave him.

But now, after the Irish business, he can no longer trust him. Massimo is suspended as Head of Trading.

Devils, Sky Atlantic, 9 pm

Rose West: Making a Monster

This one-off documentary takes a look deep into the deprived mind of Rose West, wife and accomplice to serial murderer Fred.



The programme goes back to West’s childhood, looking back at the experiences in her younger years that helped lead to her becoming one of the evilest serial killers in British history.

Throughout the programme, people who knew Rose personally – from childhood neighbours to the solicitor who represented her at the final trial – share stories from her troubled youth, and discuss how this may have impacted her in later life.

Rose West: Making a Monster, Channel 5, 9 pm