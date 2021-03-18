Meet the merry band of comics as Taskmaster returns

Telly Today highlights for March 18th.New Series: Taskmaster

The BAFTA-winning comedy game show returns for its 11th series with a new cast of hopefuls who are all keen as a condiment to win the most revered gong in television: a vague representation of Taskmaster Greg Davies’ head sprayed with gold paint.

Those contestants are Charlotte Ritchie, Jamali Maddix, Lee Mack, Mike Wozniak and Sarah Kendall. As ever, Greg’s personal beard-trimmer Alex Horne diligently takes notes, records times and offers very little assistance to the five competitors, as they attempt tasks involving the perils of airport security, fashion for insects and the creative application of cling film and gaffer tape.

In this first episode, meet the merry band of comics, and Alex records the key details as pests are controlled and plates are delivered.

Taskmaster, Channel 4, 9 pm

New Series: The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco stars in a story of how an entire life can change in one night. And with a 98% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this will be one flight you do not want to miss.

This dark comedic thriller, based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian, stars Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, a New York-based, globe-trotting flight attendant with a devil-may-care attitude and a history of binge drinking, who relishes flying off at a moment’s notice to her next great adventure.

But Cassie’s glamorous world is thrown into a tailspin when she wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.

Haunted by the bleak future she faces if she doesn’t clear her name, Cassie scrambles to put together the pieces of a night in Bangkok gone terribly wrong, leading her down a twisted path filled with unsettling discoveries and more than a few illegal escapades.

The Flight Attendant, Sky One, 9 pm

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Streaming from today on Netflix Tennessee-born comedian, actor, and podcast host Nate Bargatze is back with his second hour-long Netflix original comedy special.

In Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American he reflects on being part of the Oregon Trail generation, meeting his wife while working at Applebee’s and the hilariously relatable moments of being a father and husband.

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American, streaming now on Netflix