James Bond and Catherine Tate’s Nan unite for Comic Relief

Best on the Box highlight for March 19th sees Comic Relief back for 2021.

“Nan had a right old time meeting Bond. What a smashing fella!” – Catherine Tate

In an exclusive sketch, Britain’s best-loved OAP Nan is back supporting Red Nose Day. In her latest adventures, she has spurned retirement and taken up a part-time job as a cleaner.

Whilst cleaning the office of the head of the Secret Intelligence Service – aka ‘M’, she finds herself face to face with 007 as he suddenly appears on screen for his security briefing.

The world’s most famous spy is quickly caught up in a line of questioning he has never experienced before – but will the foul mouth senior citizen leave James Bond shaken and stirred?

“As ever, it was great fun filming this Comic Relief sketch, huge thanks to Daniel and all the Bond team for being such great sports. I hope it raises lots of money on the night.” – Catherine Tate

The special sketch is part of an epic three-hour comedy special, entertaining the nation with hilarious sketches, live performances, big surprises, and stunning music acts; in a celebration to raise much-needed cash for good causes at home and around the world.

Viewers can tune in to see the outcome of this dynamic union as part of a very special evening of unmissable television as Comic Relief’s night of TV is set to broadcast live on BBC One on tonight from 7pm.

The money raised by Red Nose Day will support people in the UK and around the world, and help tackle hunger, homelessness, domestic abuse and mental health stigma. For more information visit bbc.co.uk/rednoseday

Nan’s previous Red Nose Day adventures have seen her take part on Channel 4’s Deal or No Deal quiz, only to walk off after accepting the first amount of money offered.

Red Nose Day, BBC One, 7 pm