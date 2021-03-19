TV highlights include fossilised remains, Sir Lenny Henry and a dark comedic thriller

Telly Today highlights for Friday, March 19th

Red Nose Day 2021

Comic Relief returns tonight live from BBC Elstree Studios, home in the past of such comedy series such as ATV-era Morecambe and Wise, Larry Grayson’s Shut That Door and David Jason’s A Sharp Intake of Breath, later titter hits from the centre include BBC One’s ‘Allo ‘Allo and Victoria Wood’s All Day Breakfast.

Tonight, the studios turn to laughs in order to bring together stars of stage, screen and the movies for an epic three-hour comedy special, entertaining the nation with sketches, live performances, big surprises and music acts, in a celebration to raise much-needed cash for good causes at home and across the world.

Joining Sir Lenny Henry live from the studio will be Davina McCall, Paddy McGuinness, Alesha Dixon and David Tennant.

Red Nose Day, BBC One, 7 pm

Kate Humble’s Coastal Britain

Kate Humble walks some of Britain’s most beautiful coastal paths, taking in the sights, the sounds and the fascinating stories behind six captivating destinations.

In this episode, Kate walks a 13-mile stretch of Yorkshire coastline. Starting at the highest point along this coast, Kate heads down into the fishing village of Staithes, which was once home to one of north Yorkshire’s largest fishing fleets and to the explorer Captain Cook, who lived in a fisherman’s cottage on the harbour front before joining the navy.

As well as discovering Staithes’s network of tiny lanes, Kate does a little birdwatching on the front before heading along the coast to Port Mulgrave, once at the heart of the local iron ore mining industry. Kate hears just how dangerous this coast has always been for shipping and visits the site where the World War I hospital ship Rohilla ran aground.

In Runswick Bay, Kate takes to the sea with the volunteers in the newest rescue boat, only to find herself alongside a pod of bottlenose dolphins. At Kettleness, Kate meets Imogen, a third-generation jeweller who specialises working in jet, a special local gemstone.

Made famous during Queen Victoria’s reign, the inky black gemstone comes from the fossilised remains of the monkey puzzle tree, formed 180 million years ago, and it’s found along the beach.

Kate then heads on to Whitby, famous for, among other things, its fish and chips and as the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula after he stayed there in 1890.

Kate’s walk ends 200 feet above the town on the east cliff at the site of one of the coast’s most iconic buildings – the ancient abbey ruins.

Kate Humble’s Coastal Britain, Channel 5, 8 pm

Country Comfort

There’s also comedy over on Netflix with the UK launch of Country Comfort today.

When her career and personal life get derailed, an aspiring young country singer named Bailey (Katharine McPhee) takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau (Eddie Cibrian) and his five children.

With a never-give-up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing.

To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she’s been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.

Country Comfort, streaming from today on Netflix

New Series: The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco stars in a story of how an entire life can change in one night. And with a 98% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this will be one flight you do not want to miss.

This dark comedic thriller, based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian, stars Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, a

New York-based, globe-trotting flight attendant with a devil-may-care attitude and a history of binge drinking, who relishes flying off at a moment’s notice to her next great adventure.

But Cassie’s glamorous world is thrown into a tailspin when she wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.

Haunted by the bleak future she faces if she doesn’t clear her name, Cassie scrambles to put together the pieces of a night in Bangkok gone terribly wrong, leading her down a twisted path filled with unsettling discoveries and more than a few illegal escapades.

The Flight Attendant, Sky One, 9 pm