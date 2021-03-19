Westlife present a Wembley Stadium weekend

Westlife will be the first major music act in over two years to perform at Wembley Stadium while the group also have signed a record deal with eastwest and Warner Music.

The UK’s top-selling album group of the 21st century, Westlife, will be the first major music act to perform at Wembley Stadium in over two years this August. The global pop kings will make history with two massive greatest hits shows on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd August.

The opening night on Saturday 21st August is already sold out. The Irish pop superstars are today announcing an extra date due to huge demand. Tickets go on sale on Friday 26 March 2021 at 10am at LiveNation.co.uk

News of Westlife’s Wembley Stadium announcement follows a big week for the band in which they announced a new deal with eastwest and Warner Music and revealed details of a new album to be released later this year.

The spectacular Westlife Wembley weekend, on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 August 2021, will see the Irish pop icons perform their greatest hits including ‘Swear It Again’, ‘Flying Without Wings’ and ‘You Raise Me Up’ as well as sensational uptempo songs such as ‘World of Our Own’ and the recent smash hit ‘Hello My Love’ which featured on the 2019 best selling album ‘Spectrum’ which was co-written by Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac.

It will be the first time ever Westlife has played Wembley Stadium. It follows the stunning success of their 2019 ‘Twenty Tour’ which sold a record 600,000 tickets across 27 cities and 13 countries. Westlife fever is now set to capture the UK this summer at what will be the biggest live music concert in the country.

Westlife will be supported by All Saints & James Morrison on 21st August and All Saints & Anne-Marie on 22nd August. Tickets go on sale on Friday 26 March 2021 at 10am at LiveNation.co.uk