Westlife talk to Lorraine about Wembley gigs

Westlife spoke to today’s Lorraine of being the first major act in over two years to perform at Wembley Stadium.

“It’s amazing. We’re just thrilled. We’ve been hoping to play this gig for a long time. After the year we’ve had, it’s been horrible for everyone obviously, to be able to say we’re playing at Wembley Stadium – and now we’re playing two Wembley Stadiums – is honestly, it’s going to be the biggest weekend of our life.” – Shane

The UK’s top-selling album group of the 21st century, Westlife, will be the first major music act to perform at Wembley Stadium in over two years this August. The global pop kings will make history with two massive greatest hits shows on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd August.

“We’re very, very excited, in the last week we’ve announced the fact we’ve signed a new record deal and that we’re making a new album, that’ll hopefully be coming at the end of this year. And now to announce that we’re going to play a second Wembley this August, which a few months ago none of us would have ever expected to be doing that.

“Things are starting to go really well on that front and lockdown will lift and hopefully it’s going to be a weekend that’s going to blow our minds. We have some amazing acts playing along with us, we have Anne-Marie, All Saints, it’s going to be an absolutely amazing weekend.” – Kian

“We’ve been dying to perform for a long time.. the fact that the powers that be and the government have given it the thumbs up is so exciting. We just can’t wait!” – Mark

The opening night on Saturday 21st August is already sold out. The Irish pop superstars are today announcing an extra date due to huge demand. Tickets go on sale on Friday 26 March 2021 at 10am at LiveNation.co.uk

It will be the first time ever Westlife has played Wembley Stadium. It follows the stunning success of their 2019 ‘Twenty Tour’ which sold a record 600,000 tickets across 27 cities and 13 countries. Westlife fever is now set to capture the UK this summer at what will be the biggest live music concert in the country.

“To do it at Wembley, up until two months ago we didn’t think live gigs would happen this year. We’re honoured to be doing this. It feels like a real party atmosphere. For crew who’ve been out of work, for people who’ve been cooped up in homes, this feels like the green light that normality is resuming. It’s going to be fun!” – Nicky

