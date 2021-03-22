Domina brings an epic historical drama to Sky Atlantic

Sky has unleashed their first look teaser and selection of images for Sky Original, Domina.

The production is an epic historical drama series that brings to life the power struggles of Ancient Rome from a different perspective; that of the women.

The story follows Livia’s journey from a naïve young girl whose world crumbles in the wake of Julius Caesar’s assassination, to Rome’s most powerful and influential Empress, driven by a deep desire to avenge her father and secure power for her sons.

Livia and her peers navigate their way through a brutal society by means of strategy, conspiracy, seduction and murder. She will soon discover that seizing power is not enough: you must be able to keep it when everyone else wants it.

This is a visceral and authentic family saga, grounded in historical accuracy and bringing to life the incredible true stories of the women who would create one of the most enduring and fascinating dynasties of all time.

The eight-episode series, comes to Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK in May 2021 stars Kasia Smutniak playing Livia Drusilla, with the young Livia played by Nadia Parkes and supported by cast including Liam Cunningham playing Livius, Livia’s father, and Colette Tchantcho as Antigone, Livia’s best friend, ex-slave and closest ally.

DOMINA | On air in May on Sky Atlantic and NOW. In the US it will air on EPIX in June.

