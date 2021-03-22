Clive Myrie becomes host of Mastermind

Clive Myrie takes over from retiring John Humphries.

“What a privilege it is to take on this new role. Mastermind with Magnus Magnusson formed the backdrop to my youth, and now to be at the helm is a dream come true. I’m excited and can’t wait to get stuck in.” – Clive Myrie

Clive will be the fifth host of the BBC’s popular quiz show which marks its 50th anniversary next year.

Clive works as a news journalist and a regular presenter of the BBC News at Six and BBC News at Ten since 2010, as well as the BBC News Channel.

Prior to that, he has been the BBC’s Asia, Africa, Washington, Paris and Brussels correspondent. Clive has also appeared as a guest on hit BBC One Entertainment shows Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie To You.

He recently won the RTS Television Journalism award for best presenter, with one judge noting his “versatile, measured, compelling, relaxed but reassuring and empathetic” style.

John Humphrys’ last episodes will be broadcast in April.

Departing, John Humphries

“Clive will be a superb host, witty, wise and with a wicked sense of humour, he’s a consummate interrogator who also understands the fear involved when facing a barrage of questions in the spotlight.” – Kate Phillips, BBC’s Director of Entertainment

Clive Myrie will begin filming on the new series in Belfast in July and the show will return to screens later this year.

Mastermind launched in 1972 with Magnus Magnusson as host until 1997, when the series apparently was also to retire, however, in 1998 the format was revived with Peter Snow as host with Clive James taking over after three years and remaining for two series.

John Humphries took over as question master in 2003.

Created by Bill Wright, the format drew inspiration from his experiences of being interrogated by the Gestapo during the Second World War. The show features an intimidating setting and challenging questions. Contestants face two rounds, one on a specialised subject of the contestant’s choice, the other a general knowledge round. The series created its own catchphrase ‘I’ve started so I’ll finish’ when a question is being asked during the time-up sound.