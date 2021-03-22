Extreme E comes to the ITV Hub

New breakthrough motorsport, Extreme E, has confirmed it will air on ITV.

ITV will broadcast the live racing action, highlights shows and the championship’s 20-part magazine programme – Electric Odyssey. In addition, fans will be able to watch live and catch up on-demand on Extreme E through the ITV Hub.

“Bringing ITV viewers the launch of an innovative motorsport that promises first class live action underpinned by an insight into the possibilities of sustainable technology is an exciting prospect. We’re looking forward to the opening event next month and beyond as the exclusive live UK broadcaster of Extreme E in the coming years.” – Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport,

The three-year deal means ITV will show coverage of the inaugural Extreme E events this year, as well as becoming the exclusive UK terrestrial broadcaster of live coverage for the events in 2022 and 2023. The championship shows, to be produced by Extreme E Studios will create a variety of content covering all the aspects of the series.

Extreme E has a gender-equal racing format and provides a focus on the environment through its aim to highlight the climate crisis and electrification through its stellar line-up of drivers each racing an electric SUV.

The deal with ITV is in line with the broadcaster’s aim to create content in the most sustainable way possible. Back in August 2020, the channel announced its climate action plans focusing on bringing viewers the biggest shows with the smallest footprint. Targets for 2030 include becoming net carbon zero across its business, establishing a 100 percent sustainable supply chain and having zero waste.

ITV is also the first broadcaster to commit to albert sustainable certification for all programmes produced and commissioned by end 2021.

“I’m thrilled Extreme E will air on ITV with its reach to the screens of millions of households. The UK has a massive appetite for motorsport, but Extreme E is about much more than that, and I’m delighted ITV shares our common goal of protecting the environment through its sustainable practices, particularly having certification from Albert – the authority on environmental sustainability for film and TV.” – Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Extreme E

In addition to ITV, Extreme E will be available on over 40 global broadcasters such as FOX Sports, Eurosport and ESPN, covering regions including North America, Asia and Europe.