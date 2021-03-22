‘Engaging new content’ for E4 teen viewers

Channel 4 has selected four production companies that will create brand-new digital content aimed at 13-16 year-olds for its Teens strand, to be shared across E4’s social platforms.

“Engaging young people and allowing for the stories that impact their lives be heard is at the heart of our work and of this strand. The companies we are working with are already developing exciting propositions that we hope will resonate with teens in the UK.” – Navi Lamba, Digital Commissioner

Following an open call-out last year for new, compelling and diverse digital content ideas, with teens at the heart of the brief, the production companies selected will be giving a platform to fresh, unheard voices from across the country, with at least 50% of the content produced by BAME and nations and regions led companies.

The initiative will be overseen by Head of Youth and Digital, Karl Warner and Head of Entertainment, Phil Harris and managed by Digital Commissioner, Navi Lamba.

The first company bringing content for The Teens strand is The Corner Shop and will be led by Sindha Agha, an Emmy-nominated director and writer with a reputation for creating viral digital pieces with distinct and vibrant visuals. The aim is to bring a scripted comedy anthology series to air that hopes to tackle the trials and tribulations of adolescence and aim to give real teens their first co-writing credit with a collection of diary-style confessional short films.

True North has their focus for this slate is on a new generation of factual entertainment formats, where digital and traditional content collide. From competitive challenges, confessionals and celebrity interviews, to transformation and talent. The themes aim to strike a chord with the target audience, but will also have universal appeal, lending themselves to shared viewing and sharing on social media.

The Connected Set has a vision for the Teens strand that will see it producing a mixture of high volume short form and mid form fact-ent formats. These will dig into topics like how to unwind, how to navigate the world of work, and consumer affairs, through to outright silly comedic formats and animations.

Finally VICE Studios will produce an eclectic mix of short form series for the Teens Strand, that will explore topics that are particularly pertinent to young people today. The original productions will speak to subjects young people care about – from crashing University parties to job hunting, starting a new business, sex, relationships, money and health – in an entertaining and engaging way.

The Teens content is expected to land across 2021.