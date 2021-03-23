ITV release first look trailer for Emily Watson and Denise Gough drama Too Close

Award-winning actresses Emily Watson and Denise Gough lead Too Close, a new psychological mini-series written by author and actress Clara Salaman which starts on ITV this April.

Acclaimed actress Thalissa Teixeira, whose credits include the Sky comedy drama Two Weeks to Live and the BBC Two love story Trigonometry, also stars.

Too Close focuses on the compelling and dangerous relationship between forensic psychiatrist Dr Emma Robertson (Emily Watson) who is assigned to work with Connie Mortensen (Denise Gough) a woman accused of a heinous crime but who claims she can’t remember a thing.

Directed by Sue Tully and filmed on location in London in autumn 2020, Emily and Denise are also joined by, James Sives, Risteárd Cooper, Chizzy Akudolu, Karl Johnson, Eileen Davies and Nina Wadia.

Emily Watson is known for her work in the Sky drama Chernobyl, BBC’s Apple Tree Yard and the BAFTA winning drama Appropriate Adult for ITV.

Denise Gough is notable for her work in television, film and theatre and is a two-time Olivier Award winner for her roles in People, Places and Things (2016) and Angels in America (2018).