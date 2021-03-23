5 on the Farm Festival to be held in Yorkshire

An entertaining and educational weekend – jam-packed with outdoor activities, creativity and farm life magic.

Kids’ favourite Peppa Pig and her Milkshake! show friends are heading to Yorkshire this summer for the first-ever ‘5 on the Farm Festival’ taking place over August Bank Holiday – 28-30 August.

“It’s fantastic that Channel 5’s ‘5 on the Farm Festival’ will be taking place in South Yorkshire over this year’s August bank holiday; an exciting event for everyone to look forward to and the line-up of presenters is incredibly impressive – a definite draw for visitors.” – Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive James Mason

Children and big kids alike can enjoy a weekend full of fun at the activity-packed festival, taking place at Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley, south Yorkshire where hit Channel 5 show, This Week on the Farm is filmed.

Joining Peppa Pig will be adventurer Ben Fogle of New Lives in the Wild, the ‘Dogfather’ Graeme Hall of Dogs Behaving Very Badly and TV farming expert Adam Henson among the top line-up.

Fans can also get to meet Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen, stars of Our Yorkshire Vet, Julian Norton and Peter Wright too.

For younger visitors, Milkshake! favourites Chase and Marshall from PAW Patrol, Milkshake! Monkey, Blue’s Clues will be with Peppa Pig in the Milkshake! Meadow at the festival.

Over 10,000 visitors are expected to attend the three-day outdoor event which is billed as the perfect British day out and dog-friendly weekend staycation for all ages. Full covid compliant regulations for outdoor events will be followed dependent on Government advice.

Visitors can step into the world of Channel 5’s best-loved shows and enjoy a fantastic variety of activities including presenter panels and Q&As, floristry, pottery, woodwork, arts and crafts, cooking, yoga, beekeeping, baking and countryside skills workshops and demonstrations, and see their favourite stars perform throughout the weekend – all included in the ticket price.

Yorkshire has a wealth of wonderful accommodation choices for those wishing to make their day trip into a staycation – everything from cosy cottages and camping, to luxury five-star spa hotels.