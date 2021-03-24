Pip Torrens takes on all the roles in A Ball In The Brain

A Ball In The Brain is the podcast drama debut of two-time BAFTA-winner writer and director Stuart Urban. Pip Torrens, praised for his recent roles in The Crown, Poldark, and Preacher, reunites with Urban on the podcast, lending his renowned voice work to the drama, as well as playing all the parts and reading stage directions.

“Our mission is to showcase the work of great writers and Stuart Urban is one of the finest screenwriters working in the British industry today. A Ball in the Brain, with its faithful and captivating account of Gordon’s last stand in Khartoum, proved an exciting opportunity for collaboration with Stuart and an important addition to The Script Department’s impressive catalogue of stories”. – Producer John Finnegan

Sudan, 1994. A new terrorist group trains on the battleground where the first modern jihad was won a century before. Meanwhile, CIA agents stalk the militants. The CIA officer hears the dervish drums at night, and in his dream state is transported to 1884, when war rages. General Gordon, a devout Christian and the ablest commander of his day, is besieged here by the army of the Mahdi, a visionary who believed he was Mohammed s messenger. Among the greatest war diaries of all time, Gordon’s account of his courageous stand against the Mahdi, and the extraordinary and intimate correspondence between these two mortal enemies, form the core of the story. They were divided by politics but united by a common belief in the Supreme Being guiding their every action. An evangelical whose scorn for death matched any jihadist s, a mystic who believed in reincarnation, Gordon believed that he had no choice but to expand his mission and defend European civilisation.

Arriving in a land where hundreds of thousands had already perished in the Islamist uprising, Gordon hoped to repeat his success against rebels for the Emperor of Manchu, where he had arrived with no army but forged one to defeat the rebels by the age of 32 and become the only non-Chinese ever to wear the Yellow Jacket of the Imperial Guard.

Conducting himself with scrupulous fairness and modesty, allowing those he governed to choose democratically whose side to be on, Gordon championed, in particular, the black Africans who felt downtrodden under the Arabs in Darfur and elsewhere, then as now. As Gordon courageously faces his end, guided by his faith the relief expedition he clamoured for arrived 48 hours after he was defeated and decapitated – we reveal that the leader styling himself the modern Mahdi in 1994 is Bin Laden and the group is Al Qaeda.