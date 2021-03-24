Alan Titchmarsh Springs into Summer for ITV

The former Pebble Mill host will host Alan Titchmarsh: Spring Into Summer for the network.



Following the success of ‘Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh’, ITV has commissioned a brand new nine-part primetime show, Alan Titchmarsh: Spring Into Summer.

“Spring into Summer is the most glorious time of year to be outside, so I’m delighted to be presenting this new show that celebrates our gardens and our countryside. The weather is getting warmer so it’s a great time to start growing things, to take a closer look at wildlife and farm animals and to meet the folk who look after our land and our landscape.” – Alan Titchmarsh



Set in the heart of Hampshire, Alan Titchmarsh will be celebrating the great outdoors and the joy of getting back into the fresh air and our green and pleasant land. With the warmer months on the horizon and lockdown soon to be lifted the series will focus on our beautiful countryside, nature and being able, once again, to take advantage of our outdoor spaces, no matter how big or small.

From farming and animal life to what, where and when to plant for the coming year, from countryside pursuits to tips on how to get the most from our outside space, we delve into all things seasonally British as we leave winter behind and head into spring and summer.

Each week Alan will be chatting to a celebrity guest as well as getting them involved in some of the planting, nature features and food tastings.

“I’m delighted to have Alan and his expert knowledge back at the helm in these wonderful and inspiring new shows. We all want to get back out into the fresh air and Alan is here to give everybody some great ideas and tips for the great outdoors.” – Leanne Clarke, Commissioning Entertainment, ITV