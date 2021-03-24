ITV notes ‘purpose driven’ successes

ITV notes its campaigns have seen 7.4 million people taking action to improve their health.

ITV today promoted its social purpose despite Good Morning Britain becoming the most complained about programme in television regulator Ofcom’s history with 57,121 complaints over Piers Morgan.

Over the course of the two episodes earlier this month Piers Morgan dismissed the Duchess of Sussex’s account of her struggles with mental health and several other concerns before walking out of the studio when criticised by another presenter.

The programme is branded with ITV News logos, however isn’t part of ITV News and therefore the Morgan situation has been allowed to occur due to on-screen talent being classed as general presenters, rather than newscasters. All genuine news programmes have to adhere to impartiality, which is why Tom Bradby on News at Ten doesn’t have a ten-minute moan a the end of the episode about his views on the news.

The Good Morning Britain incident is the latest in a long line of on-screen horrors from ITV Daytime with other such incidents happening on shows such as Loose Women, which became the second most complained about show of 2018 and The Jeremy Kyle Show that was pulled following the death of a participant.

Despite this, ITV are focusing on their positives, as today they published their Social Purpose Impact Report. It outlines results across the four areas where the company is making an impact, both on-screen and behind the screens – better health, diversity and inclusion, climate action and giving back.

“ITV is a creative force that does more than entertain; we make a difference to British culture in a way that global competitors don’t. Our four Social Purpose priorities – Better Health, Diversity & Inclusion, Climate Action and Giving Back – help us to express that, both on-screen and off-screen.”

“Being a purpose-driven business is more important than ever before. Business can and should play its part in driving positive change, and if anything I think 2020 increased the public’s expectations of that.” – ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall

ITV social purpose has been established long before the current ITVplc set-up, during its ITV Network regional days a number of charities were supported by the ITV companies, with the broadcaster even establishing good-causes such as the 1974 founded Caring for Carers charity that continues to operate today.