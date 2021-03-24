BBC Wales outlines election coverage

BBC Wales will be providing comprehensive daily campaign coverage – led by BBC Wales Political Editor Felicity Evans and Welsh Affairs Editor Vaughan Roderick.

Programming will air across BBC One Wales, S4C, Radio Cymru, Radio Wales and the BBC’s online services.

“The Covid crisis has put the spotlight on devolution and it will fascinating to see whether that attention leads to increase in the number of people choosing to vote during this election. Our team of expert correspondents and presenters will scrutinise parties and their policies while making sense of the campaign as it unfolds.

“Our comprehensive reporting and analysis across our digital, tv and radio services will ensure our audiences in every part of Wales get all the facts and information they need to make their choice on polling day.” – Garmon Rhys, BBC Wales Head of News

Ask the Leader sees, over four nights, Felicity Evans asking the questions voters want to be asked as the leaders of the four main political parties join her on BBC One Wales. Questions to this programme will be submitted from audiences across Wales.

Also Bethan Rhys Roberts will host BBC Wales Live Election Debate putting the burning questions to a panel of Welsh political leaders on BBC One Wales.

Then after the polls close on 6 May, the count will take place the following day – Friday 7 May – with the results later that day. Nick Servini will have the latest action as it unfolds and the political landscape becomes clearer with BBC Election Results.

S4C will also feature coverage as the latest news and results on 7 May come to viewers with Bethan Rhys Roberts and listeners to BBC Radio Cymru. Expert guests will provide their views and analysis as the results are announced.

BBC Wales’ online election coverage will offer political news and analysis online, on the BBC News and BBC Cymru Fyw apps, as well as on social media. The coverage will include the day’s news as well as explainers and a spotlight on the important issues, along with Manifesto Guides and a Postcode checker that will allow audiences to access the information most relevant to them and their area.

Throughout the election campaign, daily news programmes will be following the journey to the polls, hearing from the main battlegrounds and lifting the lid on some of the day’s political headlines.